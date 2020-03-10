Share:

KHANEWAL - With the help of the people, city will be made clean and green and a model city.

Citizen should fully participate in this mission to complete the national responsibility.

To mitigate sufferings and discomfort of other people and for smooth traffic flow, citizens should eliminate encroachments by themselves.

Assistant Comissioner Shabir Ahmad Dogar expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the senior working journalist forum which was led by Anjum Bashir Ahmad.

Delegation includes Ch Khalid Mehmood and Qulzam Bashir, Muhammad Faisal Arshad, Waleed Chishti, Talmeer Khan Baloch and Muhammad Naseem while district information officer Salman Khalid was also present on this occasion.

Shabir Ahmad Dogar said that according to vision of the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and on strict directions of the Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi 1.3 million trees will be planted following Clean and Green Campaign.

He further added that steps were being taken to improve the park’s design and decorations, restoration of green belts and beautification of city squares. Citing this as a national responsibility, he said citizens should eliminate encroachments by themselves across the city for the sake of public discomfort and the free flow of traffic; otherwise the operation would be inevitable to eliminate encroachments. Assistant Commissioner Shabir Dogar urged that citizens should work alongside government agencies and assist staff for cleanliness and the beauty of green belts. On this occasion, members of the delegation made various suggestions for the betterment of the city and assured their full support.