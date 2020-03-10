Share:

Sialkot-The Jamaat-i-Islami women took out a Takreem Niswan rally on the even of International Women’s Day.

This rally started from Bank Of Punjab Paris Road and ended peacefully at Chowk Allama Iqbal.

The participants of rally were holding placards, banners and pamphlets. They were chanting slogans in favor of rights of women according to Islamic Shariah. The women attending the rally said they were not in favour of ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’(my body my will).

The participants said Islam was the only religion which gave all rights to women.