ISLAMABAD - A delegation of executive body of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the Supreme Court building.

The delegation was headed by its president Syed Qalb-e-Hassan and comprising cabinet members. The meeting was a working session between Bench and Bar to discuss issues faced by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Supreme Court.

The members of the SCBA thanked the Chief Justice for providing this opportunity to discuss issues in a face to face manner. They informed the CJP about the issues and hurdles being faced by them like rotation of benches at branch registries, issuance of final cause list, supplementary cause list, adjustment of cases and urgent applications. The Chief Justice of Pakistan apprised them that benches have been constituted at Branch Registries on rotation basis to clear the backlog. Regarding the cause lists, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed told them that tentative cause-list will be issued one month before fixation of case, one week will be given to advocates for the adjustment of the cases while the supplementary cause list will be issued one day before the case. However, applications regarding urgent hearing are also being disposed of with appropriate orders for fixation.

The Chief Justice reiterated that allout efforts are being made to dispose of cases to dispense justice to public at large.