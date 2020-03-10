Share:

Rawalpindi -An educational institution was set ablaze by unknown culprits in Jabbar Tehsil of Gujar Khan. The incident created a wave of panic in the area as the police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and began investigation. Fire brigade extinguished the fire. A police spokesman commented that the school was torched by the uncle of the owner of the educational institution over property dispute. According to details, some unidentified culprits entered in Islamic Askari School located at Islam Pura of Tehsil Jabbar, within limits of Police Station Gujar Khan and piled up the furniture, books, stationary and other stuff in class rooms and sprinkled patrol over it. The culprits later on torched the school and fled from the scene. A huge fire and thick clouds of smoke alerted the locals who informed police about the incident, locals said. A heavy contingent of police along with personnel of other LEAs reached at the spot and interrogated the matter. Fire brigade was called for extinguishing fire. No causality or injury was reported. The school owner namely Chaudhry Ilyas reported the incident to police. A spokesman to City Police Officer (CPO), when contacted, said police and other rescue teams got information about school inferno and responded quickly.

“The officers and experts of Crime Scene Unit and Punjab Forensic Science Agency also inspected the crime scene and collected evidences,” he said.

He mentioned the owner of the school accused his real uncle of setting his school ablaze over property dispute and police had registered a case against him. Further investigation was on, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the building of Government Girls High School, Kotli Sattian got damaged due to heavy rain, according to sources. They said the roof of staffroom of educational institution also caved in.

The rain also washed away the surrounding land of the school while weakening the building.