Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says further steps will be taken to promote trade between Iran and Pakistan via rail.

He was talking to the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad-Ali Hosseini who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed bilateral issues during the meeting and agreed to improve measures to promote peace and brotherhood.

The Iranian Ambassador expressed desire to restart Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul container train, saying that it would also promote tourism and freight services.

The Railways Minister invited a technical team from Iran to upgrade Quetta-Taftan section of the railway track.