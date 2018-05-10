Share:

KARACHI - A citizen has filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) to cancel the permission letters for the processions of PTI and PPP to be held on 12th May.

The petitioner took the plea in the petition that the peace of Karachi city could be affected due to such processions so the permission letters for these processions should be cancelled. As per media reports, a petition is filed by a local citizen to cancel the grant letters for procession of PPP and PTI on 12th May. It is to be mentioned that PPP and PTI had announced to hold processions in Hakim Said ground on 12th May. Both the parties with drew to hold the processions after the conflicts and screaming between the workers and announced to hold the processions at some other place.

A citizen while assembling peace a valid reason has filed a petition in SHC to not allow both parties to conduct the processions in Karachi on 12th May.