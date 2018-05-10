Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has closed down 104 businesses of quacks. The PHC teams visited 376 centres, and closed down 104 businesses, which were being run by quacks. Among these, 12 quacks were from Toba Tek Singh, Kasur 11, Rawalpindi 10, nine each Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and Vehari, while the rest were from different districts of the province. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 96 quacks have quit quackery, and started other businesses.

The crackdown was carried out in different districts, that is, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Vehari,Sargodha and Lahore. The PHC teams are being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.