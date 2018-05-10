Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers stage a protest against unannounced loadshedding and water shortage outside the local press club on Wednesday.

The protest was led by the MNA and PPP district President Mir Munawar Ali and former senator Hari Ram, protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the federal government and the Hesco.

MNA Mir Munawar alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had vowed to remove loadshedding within six months after coming in power but still unannounced loadshedding continued in the country.

He said that drought condition prevailed in command area of Nara canal. As a result, cotton and chilli crops could not be sowed at the lands even growers suffering big losses of damages of chilli. He said that mango and banana orchards were worst affected of the shortage of water. He lamented that millions of agriculture lands of Nara canal command area were worst affected without water.

He blamed that owing to wrong policies of the federal government we were facing loadshedding and water shortage . He urged the federal government to ensure ending the water shortage by supplying the required quantity of water in River Indus and reduce the time of loadshedding.

Former PPP senator Hari Ram blamed that the federal government was responsible of devastation of agriculture sector of Sindh. He urged that the authorities to take notice and ensure restoration of water supply and ending the unannounced loadshedding.