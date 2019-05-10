Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has actively been taking up with India the issue of release of its prisoners languishing in their jails.

Responding to the calling attention notice of Attaullah and others in the National Assembly, he said it is a humanitarian issue.

The Foreign Minister regretted that India wants to escalate the matters with Pakistan.

He said India tried to escalate the situation following Pulwama incident, despite the fact that Pakistan had no connection with it and this has been recognized by the world as well.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s strategy has remained to defuse the tension with India through goodwill gesture such as the release of Indian pilot as well as their 360 fishermen.

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas told the House that 585 Pakistani prisoners including 210 fishermen are languishing in Indian Jails.

She said India will release four Pakistani fishermen on Tuesday next.