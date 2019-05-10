Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ayan Ali were paid cash amount through the same account and public money was embezzled in the past. Speaking here in National Assembly amid protest of the Opposition during his speech, the Minister said that former governments plundered public money and their fake accounts had been unearthed revealing the entire story of their corruption. Opposition protested in the National Assembly after Murad Saeed was given the floor to respond to speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Opposition members surrounded the dais of the Speaker and kept causing commotion during Murad Saeed’s speech. The Minister said that we would not allow them to talk too if they will not listen to answers, adding, that Opposition have no courage to listen. He said that current government was exposing corruption of PPP and Bilawal knew nothing and was not credible enough to talk about Pakistan’s issues. “He just waved a chit, claiming that he has become the Chairperson of the PPP,” Saeed said. He raised questions over the Sindh government’s performance and asked Bilawal to pay attention to the recent death of a nine-month-old Nashwa, who had allegedly died due to medical malpractice. Saeed also drew Bilawal’s attention to the alarming increase in the number of HIV cases in Larkana. The Minister said that nation wanted to know as how debt reached upto Rs 6000 billion during previous tenures and economy of the country declined.