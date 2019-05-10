Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while taking notice of harassment of woman at Korangi Hospital, has directed Secretary Health Sindh to lodge a case against the doctor to set an example for others.

The adviser said that legal action should be initiated against the allegedly involved medical superintendent of the hospital in this offensive, and adding that Sindh government would not tolerate such oppressors in guise of doctors. He instructed that this case should be taken to its logical conclusion so as to set a precedent for others.

Meanwhile, the acting president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Haleem Adil Shaikh said that culprits should be given an exemplary punishment so that no one could dare do what the doctor had done with a woman.

A doctor at the Government Hospital Korangi was caught red-handed while sexually harassing a female job candidate. It may be noted here that it was not first such incident reported at Korangi Hospital as a 19-year-old girl was reportedly raped and murdered last month.