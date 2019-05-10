Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday. Accompanied by other family members and personal physician of ex-PM Dr Adnan Khan, she arrived at the jail in the afternoon and stayed there for more than an hour. The family had lunch with the PML-N Quaid serving seven year imprisonment in Al-Azizia reference. Giving details of her meeting through a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif has expressed love for the party workers. “I have a meeting with Mian Sahib at Kot Lakhpat Jail. He has expressed love for the workers, shown concern over price-hike and the resultant difficulties to the masses. He was disturbed and sad over the loss of precious human lives in Data Darbar suicide attack”, her tweet reads. PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bokhari said that Nawaz Sharif felt that price hike would make the basic food and essential items out of the reach of common people. She said that several party leaders including her had requested for meeting with Nawaz Sharif in jail. But, she said that the government rejected requests. She said that even Maryam Nawaz was informed in the morning about permission to meet her father. She said that PML-N Quaid was in high spirits. She said that Nawaz Sharif expressed sympathies with the families of those martyred and wounded in Data Darbar bomb blast.