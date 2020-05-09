Share:

Rawalpindi-Two more patients died of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district here on Saturday, informed sources.

A total of 46 patients have died of novel coronavirus in the district so far, they said.

According to details, Ms Sultana Shakeel (60) resident of Faisal Colony TenchBhatta, was brought to Military Hospital (MH) on May 7 and she died on May 9.

Similarly, Muhammad Ibrahim(75) residents of DAV College Road, arrived in Heart International Hospital on May 8 with covid 19 symptoms but his condition went bad to worst in the night and he died on May 9.

As many as 42 people tested positive of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi and have been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, they said.

The local administrations also kept 1769 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients including 1453 people who had been isolated in their houses. On the other hand, confusion prevailed among the traders on which businesses should open due to absence of notification of ease in lockdown by the Punjab government.

All the markets and shops remained open in the district while the administration and the police failed to stop them and impose the provincial government’s directives about lockdown.

Traders opened the shops from cloth market, jewelers, furniture to decoration pieces and all other items shop opened on Saturday. After a month, the city’s main bazaars witnessed hustle and bustle and district administration failed to stop the people to open the shops. Punjab government did not issue any directives to lift the lockdown and instead of that it was convincing the federal government to continue the lockdown in the big cities of Punjab as more patients contracted with the virus.

In Saddar, the police and cantonment authorities managed to close the shops which opened in the morning but no implementation of lockdown was seen in Raja Bazaar, Adiala Road, Lalkurti, Chungi Number 22, DhokeSyedan, Chakri Road, Morgah and adjoining areas.

Rawalpindi Traders Association President Sharjeel Mir told media that traders opened their outlets after a month and they closed the shops by 4:30 pm while adopting all the safety measures.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed the traders to open so we would not accept any lockdown orders of Punjab government. “Prime Minister’s statement is available on internet and in which he allowed the shopkeepers to open their shops,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) AnwarulHaq said that the administration managed to close down Murree Road shops and arrest many. However, he did not give further details on how many people were arrested and what action had been taken against the violators.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division (R) Muhammad Mehmood, in a statement, said that there was dire need to open the shops and markets and other business activities in the region and it will help the traders and daily wagers to earn money for their families.

However, he said that there were no instructions of Punjab government to allow the small shopkeepers to open the shops and markets.

He said that the comprehensive report had been submitted to the provincial government about the recommendations of the district administrations of Rawalpindi division about smart lockdown.