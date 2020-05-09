Share:

ISLAMABAD - Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested three persons involved in looting shops of cell phones at gunpoint and recovered weapons and ammunition from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday. Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team in the area to ensure arrests of those involved in dacoity incidents. The team including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Fiaz Ahmed, Safdar Hussain and others succeeded to arrest three persons involved in looting shops of mobile phones. They have been identified as Zahid Hussain, Ismail and Waqas Gulzar residents of slum area in sector G-12. The police team also recovered cell phones snatched at gunpoint besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.