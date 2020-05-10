Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded the Sindh gov­ernment for estab­lishing free-of-charge “Coronavirus Testing Lab” in Larkana, after successfully launching the facility in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He said that the estab­lishment of the corona­virus testing lab in three cities of the province was commendable, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Bilawal said that the provision of coronavi­rus testing facility free of cost in the said cit­ies was appreciable. He said that the increase in the testing facility was a result of one of the efforts being done in the right direction. He hoped that the pro­vincial government would establish above facility across the prov­ince at other places as well including Gambat and Sukkur.