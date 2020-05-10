KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded the Sindh government for establishing free-of-charge “Coronavirus Testing Lab” in Larkana, after successfully launching the facility in Karachi and Hyderabad.
He said that the establishment of the coronavirus testing lab in three cities of the province was commendable, said a press release issued on Saturday.
Bilawal said that the provision of coronavirus testing facility free of cost in the said cities was appreciable. He said that the increase in the testing facility was a result of one of the efforts being done in the right direction. He hoped that the provincial government would establish above facility across the province at other places as well including Gambat and Sukkur.