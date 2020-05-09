Share:

RAWALPINDI - A child was rushed to hospital in WahCantt after he sustained a deep cut on the left cheek losing a big piece of flesh by stray chemical twine while he was travelling on motorcycle with his grandfather. The sadistic incident took place at Ahmed Nagar of LalaRukh Colony, within limits of Police Station (PS) WahCantt, they said. However, the victim family had not approached police so far for legal action against kite flyer. According to sources, a small child was travelling on a motorcycle with his grandfather in LalaRukh Colony when the stray twine coated with chemical fell on his face cutting big part of his left cheek. Blood started oozing from the wound while the grandfather of child with help of locals brought the injured child to POF Hospital, Wah for medical treatment. The doctors have admitted the child and started providing him medical treatment. Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, said child sustained deep cut on face when string fell on him. He said parents had taken the child to POF Wah for treatment whereas nobody lodged complaint with police in this regard. “Police are trying to trace out the culprit and will arrest him soon,” he said.