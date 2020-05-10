Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of murder of eight persons in the area of Sheikhpura and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and take further action according to law against those involved in the crime. He said that justice will be ensured at any cost to the family of the deceased.

According to a report eight persons were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash between two groups, in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kharianwala area where Ghulam Rasool Group and Khadim Group exchanged fire over children fight.

As a result, Ali Shan Khadim of Kharianwala, Yasin, Khadim, Bashiran Bibi, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Tufail, Tanvir Ahmed and Akbrar Ali received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Qurban, Allah Ditta, Ramzan and another person. On information, DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and SP Headquarters Capt (retired) Amer Khan Niazi along heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura. Police are looking into the matter.

Monitoring mechanism evolved for timely completion of projects

Buzdar has said that a monitoring mechanism has been evolved at every level and tele-monitoring is being carried out for the timely and transparent completion of development projects which yielded desirable results.

During a meeting with federal minister and assembly members, Usman Buzdar said development projects are need of people of the province and their timely completion is utmost necessary.

The purpose of monitoring is to ensure the transparency. Looting and plundering in development projects is part of past.

Intentional delay in development projects of far flung areas especially Southern Punjab will not be tolerated.

Development projects completed with hard earned money of the people no one will be allowed to looting and plundering.

Buzdar said that he is personally reviewing the development projects by visiting different cities.

Govt minutely monitoring on every major and small project

Irregularity will not be tolerated. Those who met the CM include Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Amir Sultan MNA, Rana Shahbaz Ali Member Provincial Assembly and Umer Farooq.

Flays attack on vehicle of security forces

Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of security forces in district Katch of Balochistan.

Buzdar has extended heartfelt sympathies with the family members of martyrs.

CM paid tributes to the martyred Major and jawan for the motherland and said that those who embraced shahadat are the real heroes and nation will also remembered their sacrifices.

He said that terrorists cannot defeat the courage of nation with their coward activities and the nation is united in war against terrorism.

Three accused held

On the notice of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the police has apprehended three accused namely Ahsan, Allah and Abbas who were involved in torturing in tehsil Pirwala district Khanewal. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.