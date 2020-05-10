Share:

MARDAN - Food packets were distributed among 1,196 deserving families at different parts of the district from the Pak Army here on Saturday, a press statement issued by the district administration said yesterday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Ali, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano, police and revenue officials and Jawans of Pak Army distributed food packages among poor and deserving families in Mardan, Takhatbhai, Katlang, Rustam tehsils and quarantine centers in the district.

Talking to the media, ADC Hazrat Ali said that the packages were given away to the people affected by the lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. AC Gul Bano told the media that the district administration and Pakistan Army have been at the forefront to provide relief to the people during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that from the Pakistan Army food package was distributed in more than 1,500 poor and deserving families in the district.