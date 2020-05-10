Share:

HYDERABAD - The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 33 as 6 more patients were tested positive in district Matiari on Saturday.

According to local health officials, 23 samples were taken for coronavirus testing during last 24 hours, out of them six persons were reported positive for COVID-19. Two patients had lost their lives in the district while 31 active patients were under treatment at isolation wards and in home isolation, officials said.

The daughter of late Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Gohati, who had died of coronavirus, was also tested positive for COVID-19.

The district administration appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as precautionary measure to contain expected spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, as many as 214 coronavirus patients out of 352 recovered in Hyderabad district since the spread of the virus,whereas seven patients lost their lives. There were 131 active coronavirus patients still under treatment at special wards of different hospitals and at home isolation.

According to health officials, a total of 2704 COVID-19 tests were conducted so far in the district and

352 cases were detected as COVID-19 positive. Among 2704 tested persons as many as 2276 tested negative. Of all the positive cases as many as 184 (52%) were infected by local transmission, including 154 of Tableeghi Jamaat, three patients had travel history, and 21 were para-medical staff, a health department official informed.

The official informed that out of 359 beds reserved in isolation wards, 38 were occupied by active patients, while 317 beds were vacant at isolation wards of ISRA hospital, LU hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar and CMH.

He said 199 beds were also available at quarantine centers, including 128 beds in Labour flats, 71 beds at Rajputana hospital.