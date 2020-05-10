Share:

SUKKUR - The DG NAB decided to file corruption references against some government officials in Sukkur, who illegally involved in corruption, including Anees-ur-Rehman Mahar, ex Deputy Director Food Sukkur, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, ex DFC Sukkur and others for misappropriation of government’s wheat stock worth Rs128 million in Sukkur, NAB official told on Saturday.

The reference was also filed against Muhammad Ali Ujan, ex DFC Khairpur, and others for issuing Bardana to non growers, traders and mill owners instead of farmers causing loss to provincial exchequer to the tune of Rs58.257 million.

Besides this, the DG NAB Sukkur also authorised inquiry against officers of food department Sukkur and others for probing misappropriation of government’s wheat stock.