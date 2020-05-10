Share:

Swat - Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench is closed till 17th May due to increased number of coronavirus cases among the court staff.

According to details, the health department had taken samples of the staff members of the High Court Mingora bench and out of them 27 staff members tested corona positive.

Taking the grave situation, the registrar high court issued a notification to shut down the court till May 17.

Beside this, one more corona patient passed away at the Saidu Sharif hospital where the death toll has reaches 21.

According to the hospital, a female, 60 years, from Amankot area died of corona yesterday.