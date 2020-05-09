Share:

ISLAMABAD-The authorities on Saturday announced to de-seal parts of Irfan Abad, TramriChowk, Islamabad, after a period of one month. The decision was taken after ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals.

According to a notification issued by district magistrate, Islamabad, street C-2, Lane C and main street Lane C, Irfan Abad, TramriChowk, Islamabad has been de-sealed. The decision was taken on the recommendation of ministry of national health services regulation and coordination health department, Islamabad issued from the district health office and after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals, according to the notification.

The authorities, however, have asked the residents to observe precautionary measures and social distancing.

They said that random cluster sampling of the population in the area will also continue to keep a check on the disease trend. The de-sealed area will also be regulated by the prevailing order of section 144 of the PPC, said the notification further.

The area was sealed on April 11 after new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the area. Four localities of Tramri - main street, Lane C, Lane C-2 and TramriChowk and its adjacent Irfan Abad area were sealed after 16 people residing there tested positive for coronavirus.

Through another notification issued by the district magistrate, all the home delivery outlets (food/non-food) have been directed to adhere to the SOPs of personal hygiene/hand sanitizing along with sanitizing of deliveries.

“All the restaurants offering home delivery shall ensure COVID-19 testing of the employees and only the negative ones will be allowed to deliver or prepare the delivery items,” said the notification.

The chemist shops, restaurants and stores have also been directed to ensure manual delivery with sanitized hands while observing social distancing.

The officials have been directed to ensure implementation on the regulations and directions under Epidemic Disease Act, 1958, according to the notification.