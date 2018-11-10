Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura to enquire after the health of personnel of his security squad injured in an accident on Motorway. The accident occurred when the chief justice was on the way to Lahore from Islamabad. Near Kot Ranjeet Toll Plaza on Motorway, vehicle of the security squad of the CJ overturned after one of the front tyres of the vehicle burst.

As a result, security personnel including Umar, Waqas, Shahid, Rafaqat, Rashid, Zahid and Asghar sustained injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura. One of the injured Asghar, however, was referred to Lahore in critical condition. The CJP visited the hospital and enquired after the health of the injured policemen. Upon information, the hospital high-ups and officers of the district administration rushed to the hospital.

On the occasion, the CJP asked the doctors on duty to pay extra-care to the treatment of the injured policemen. Later, the chief justice left for Lahore after remaining sometime in the hospital. It is pertinent to mention here that CJ also got checked his blood pressure in the hospital.