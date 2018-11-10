Share:

ISLAMABAD - The overseas Pakistanis have so far showed least interest in contribution for construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. According to the status of receipt upto November 7, 2018, Rs7.481 billion have been contributed as donation in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

Out of Rs7.481 billion, Rs6.6781 billion is contributed as donation to dam fund domestically while the overseas Pakistanis so far donated only Rs803,695,339 or at least Rs0.8 billion.

The status of receipt has not been updated after November 7 despite the top court’s order that the status of each data shall be updated on daily basis.

Pakistanis donated Rs7,980,314 through debit and credit cards while Rs113,331,330 through SMS and Rs115,721,197 through IBFT. Likewise, Rs6,440,980,017 have been donated in the bank branches in specific accounts across the country and Rs124,158 through State Bank’s Nostro. Overseas Pakistanis from the United States donated Rs299,441,070 followed by UK where Pakistanis donated Rs179,638,514.

It is expected that Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will meet overseas Pakistanis in UK to shed light on water scarcity issue in Pakistan and convince them for contribution to dam fund. The CJ will leave for UK on November 20. Pakistanis living in UAE donated Rs50,294,205 and expatriates in Canada donated Rs67,905,222. Interestingly, Rs36,199 have been donated from India and Rs127,100 have been donated by Pakistanis from Afghanistan.

Likewise, Rs13,332,404 have been donated by Pakistanis living in Australia and Rs15,287,359 have been sent from Germany. Rs246,461 also sent from Bangladesh, Rs203,595 from China, Rs2,248,240 from Denmark, Rs7,691,702 from France and Rs1,140,208 contributed from overseas Pakistanis in Russia.

Rs25,872,176 have been donated by overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia and Rs127,648 have been donated from Pakistanis living in Turkey.

According to the data available on the website, overseas living in 51 different countries across the world have made contributions for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

However, the officials believe that the Pakistanis living abroad are keen to donate funds but they are facing different hurdles because of limited Pakistani banks have their branches established abroad.

In order to do away with technical issues, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed the Governor State Bank of Pakistan to resolve these issues so that overseas Pakistanis easily transfer their donations.