Share:

PESHAWAR - City police along with Federal Investigation Agency raided a printing press and busted gang of nine persons involved in printing counterfeit currency of about Rs60 million in jurisdiction of Yakatoot Police Station on Friday.

Police said that tip-off was received to police regarding the presence of an organised gang in jurisdiction of Kakshal area who were supplying fake currency to other parts of the country.

Following the information, a team under the supervision of SSP Operation Javed Iqbal and SHO Police Station Yakatoot raided the printing press in Kakashal area and seized the fake currency.

Meanwhile, Healthcare Commission Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa raided various health facilities and illegal operation theatres in Dabagri garden and sealed various centres.

Illegal organ transplants were being done in private clinics. A total of 11 operation theatres were sealed in Dabagri garden and some were served notice.