Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while announcing to abolish vigilance department in Pakistan Railways has said the government has decided to turn Pakistan Railways Walton Academy into university.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at Railway headquarters Lahore Saturday.

It is the responsibility of Pakistan Railways to provide best facilities to passengers, he said.

Responding to a query he said catering of Green Lines Express running between Islamabad and Karachi has been restored. Catering of Karachi Express and Tezgam running between Lahore and Karachi will soon be started.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Hyderabad Express on November 15. The decision has also been taken to run passenger train up to Multan which is running between Lahore and Faisalabad.