Rawalpindi-Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas on Friday directed district health authority to expedite surveillance activities for tracing larva and its eradication besides focusing on hotspots where larva has been detected during current checking.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed to take necessary action for eliminating of dengue larvae as the number of dengue patients reaching 377 is an alarming situation.

Saima directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients, besides all possible preventive measures.

She urged for greater awareness among the residents of the use of mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils.

On the occasion health official briefed that 1,878 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 377 having positive results and are being provided treatment, he added.

He said during indoor surveillance in Rawal Town, Potohar Town, Chaklala Cantonment and Rawalpindi cantonment areas, 36,894 houses were checked during November 6 to 8 where larvae was found at 481 houses While 24,700 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance by 225 teams in the said areas and larvae was found at seven points, he added.