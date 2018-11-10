Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s current top ranked tennis professional and Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar has said that he will have no choice but to quit tennis, if he doesn’t get previous PML-N government’s promised patronage to continue his professional tennis career.

Samir, who is US scholar athlete dual British citizen, told The Nation that he is highly disappointed with previous government of PML-N, sports authorities and corporate sector, who despite strong recommendations letters by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq, didn’t support him to pursue his dream of playing Grand Slam events for Pakistan.

“With my own resources and some help from the PTF, I managed to take part in ITF Futures and succeeded in raising my world ranking and was best performer at the last ITF Futures played in Islamabad in December 2017. Reaching last eight and raised my world ranking to 1200, which has fallen again due to non participation. “I beat the US player in straight sets two years back, who played the US Open main draw.”

The Davis Cupper said he left perks of UK to represent Pakistan to carry his family legacy. “I have been proving my talent for last 8 years and my international and national results speak for itself. I need complete support of Prime Minister Imran Khan, corporate sector, sports authorities and Pakistan Tennis Federation, so that I may take part and prepare myself to represent Pakistan in Grand Slam events.”

Meanwhile, former Davis Cupper Tayyab Iftikhar, father and coach of Samir, said that he has submitted appeal on national cause to PM and CM and has a plan to meet them on urgent basis to prevent national asset go waste. “I want to meet PM Imran Khan and want to give him presentation on Samir and his achievements for himself as well for Pakistan. I hope timely assistance will surely help him make his dream of playing and winning Grand Slam events for Pakistan,” he added.