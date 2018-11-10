Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - In yet another attempt to assert her aggressive posture in the region, India resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) intermittently in Leepa valley sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir Friday afternoon, local civil authorities confirmed.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Valley district Raja Imran Shaheen told The Nation on the telephone Friday evening that the Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling at around 3pm on Friday.

"The Indian force targeted various forward villages along the LoC including Lubgaraan, Nakote, Bheejles Dhaar and Chatgarhi in the top mountainous Leepa valley, the sub-division of the Jhelum valley district of AJK," the officer informed.

"The firing lasted for about half an hour intermittently", the DC said quoting the instantly-landing reports at the district headquarter from the firing-hit villages of the remote and far-flung belt of the scenic valley.

"No loss of life was immediately known or reported because of the area being a far-flung location", Shaheen said while responding to a question. "Details are awaited", he added.

It is to mention here that various parts of the Leepa valley have been lashed by heavy rains and snowfall about three days ago.

Friday was the second consecutive day of the unprovoked Indian firing from across the LoC in AJK.

Earlier on Thursday, a Pak Army soldier was martyred in the unprovoked shelling by Indian troops in Thub sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir.