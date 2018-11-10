Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Director Competitions Sajjad Mehmood has willingly resigned from his post due to his club commitments. Consequently, the PFF has established a technical and competition department to be headed by Shehzad Anwar. Sajjad praised the PFF President for his sincere efforts for promotion of football in Pakistan. “I had very good time at the PFF and tried to do my job honestly. My services will always be available to the federation for growth of the game.” PFF Chief Faisal Saleh Hayat also lauded the dedicated services of Sajjad as Director Competition saying, “Sajjad is our asset and he has resigned from the post due to his commitments towards his club but the PFF will always be benefited from his vast experience in football development where required.”–Staff Reporter