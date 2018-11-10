Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has closed down another 50 centres of quacks. The PHC teams had carried out raids in 11 cities, and Iqbal Town of the city. They checked 262 treatment centres as per the census data, and found out that other businesses had been started at 81quackery outlets. 26 centres each in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Chiniot, 25 each in Sargodha and Kasur, Vehari 20, while 23 each were visited in the rest of the cities. Likewise, 10 outlets in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala 9, Jampur 6, five each in Chiniot and Sargodha were sealed.