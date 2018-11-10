Share:

ISLAMABAD – Spurs Football Club (FC) won the Under-16 Floodlit Football Tournament after beating Arsalan Football Club 4-3 on penalty shootout in the final played at newly-constructed Futsal in East Park Area POF, Wah on Friday. Both teams couldn’t score in the stipulated time and also couldn’t benefit from additional 5 minutes. The referee then awarded five penalty kicks to both the teams and Spurs Football Club emerged as winners by converting 4 against 3 by the opponents. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board, graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the teams and position holder players. A cash prize of Rs 100,000 was handed over to the winning team while runners-up team got cash prize of Rs 75,000. Earlier in the first semi-final, Spurs Football Club defeated Sparta Football Club 1-0 while Arsalan Football Club defeated Zimindar Football Club 4-3 in the second semi-final.–Staff Reporter