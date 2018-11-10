Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey annexed the ITF Junior Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018 girls’ singles title after beating Sara Yigin of Germany in the final 6-2, 7-6(6) here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Friday.

In the first set, Mina took 4-0 lead by breaking the second and fourth games of Sara as she hit a number of winners down the line and won the first set 6-2 in a convincing manner. In the second set, both the players displayed quality tennis and long rallies from the baseline. Both the girls managed to hold onto their respective serves and it was 6-6. The set was decided on tie-break, which Mina won 7-6(6). PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, PTF management and other dignitaries witnessed the final.

Huzafia A Rehman pairing with Shoaib Khan won the boys doubles title by beating Saqib Hayat and Aftab Mehmood in the final by 6-2, 7-6(2). Huzaifa and Shoaib were in fine touch in the first set and easily won by breaking their counterparts’ serve in the sixth and eighth games. The second set was marked with aces, lobs and combination of forehand/backhand drives, as the score went up to 6-6 and both the pairs won their respective serves. In the tie break, Huzaifa and Shoaib played attacking game at the net and easily won it 6-2.

Sara Yigin (GER)/Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) and Melina Mehrani (IRI)/Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) will vie for girls doubles title today (Saturday) at 10am while Huzaifa Abdul Rehman will face Bulgarian Ivan Penev for the boys singles title to be played today at 2:30pm.