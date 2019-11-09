Share:

Rawalpindi-A man residing in Ali Town on Adiala Road has been arrested by police on charges of sodomising a teenager, informed sources on Saturday.

He was identified as Tanvir Baloch, resident of Rahim Yar Khan, and was currently taking refuge in Rawalpindi, they said. A case has also been registered against the accused under sections 377/511 with Police Station Saddar Bairooni, they said.

Sources also disclosed that Tanvir Baloch is the ring leader of an organised sex racket, members of which had assaulted more than 60 children in limits of police stations Saddar Bairooni, Civil Lines and Morgah.

The other members of the notorious sex racket included Shabbir, Malik Tanvir ane Bilal, they said.

According to sources, a citizen lodged a complaint with Police Station Saddar Bairooni that his son, a student of 9th grade, told him that a person namely Tanvir Baloch took him to a room located near Sasta Bazaar where he sexually assaulted him.

He told that Tanvir Baloch had started blackmailing his son to continue illicit relations with him or else he (accused) would kill his parents or younger brother. The applicant also disclosed to police investigators that the accused is operating a gang involved in sex acts with small children in the area. He appealed police to register a case against accused and to provide him with justice.

Earlier, the applicant along with locals have managed to catch the sex predator from an under construction building of a basic health unit at Ali Town, sources said.

The accused had jumped from the third floor of building to avoid being caught by the mob, however, the locals got him while running in a street and shifted him to police station, they said.

Sources revealed to The Nation that Tanvir Baloch along with his gang including Shabbir, Tanvir Malik and Bilal was involved in trapping innocent children of the area and assaulting them sexually in different rented rooms.

They said earlier, the same applicant had registered a case against him on charges of assaulting his son sexually but the accused managed to obtain bail from a court of law.

Station House Officer Police Station Saddar Bairooni Tariq Masood, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of a man on charges of sodomising a teenager.

He said police has registered a case against him and begun investigation.

“We are investigating the case of child abuse from different angles and will not spare other gang members involved in heinous crime,” he said.

SP Saddar Rai Mazhar, during a chat with The Nation, also pledged to unearth the members of child abuse racket.