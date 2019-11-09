Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Saturday conducted flag march with an aim to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city on eve of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

The flag march was conducted following directions of City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana and led by SSP (Operations) Tariq Wilayat. Superintendents of police from various zones, station house officers of various police stations, personnel of City Traffic Police, Rescue 15, Dolphin Force, police commandos and police patrolling officials participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Police Line Number 1 and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city including Silver Oaks School, Annexi Chowk, Katcheri Chowk, Flashmen Hotel, Mareer Chowk, Shell Pump, Kothi Sajid Naqvi, Bilal Hospital, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Rawal Chowk, Glass Factory, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Bohar Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi, Jamia Masjid Road, Naz Cinema, Chandni Chowk, Rawal Road And PAF Chowk.

Meanwhile, CPO Faisal Rana inspected the main routes of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW). He was accompanied by SSP (Operations) Tariq Wilayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Asif Masood. The CPO said police have finalised all the arrangements to provide foolproof security to the processions of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW). He said the police have also completed the inspection of all the main routes of processions. Scores of well-equipped policemen and officers would be deputed in the city to guard the devotees. He said that police have made comprehensive security arrangements for protection of lives and property of the citizens.

He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens. He said that police have made full preparations for high alert security and cops have been assigned their duties in various areas.

“The processions of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) will be guarded with the same commitment and dedication the police showed while securing Moharam processions,” CPO said.