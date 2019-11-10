Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot health department has started OPD second shift in all the four THQ Civil Hospitals and all the six rural health centers (RHCs) for providing better medical and health facilities. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta stated this while presiding over an important meeting of the Sialkot health department held here. CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Asghar, DHO(HR) Sialkot Dr. Muhammad Javaid Sahi and other senior officials also attended this meeting. DC Umer Sher Chatta said that the early start of this OPD second shift for the Out-door Patients was the dire needed and the demand of the day. He said that second shift has been started in four THQ Civil Hospitals in Daska, Sambrial, Kotli Loharaan and Pasrur and in all the six rural health centers (RHCs) Jaamkey Cheema, Chawinda, Kalaaswala, Satrah, Begowala and Kahliyaan (from 02:00 pm to 08:00 pm) daily where, the local patients could also get the better medical and health facilities at local level.