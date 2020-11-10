Share:

Lahore - The Gilgit Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court yesterday suspended a verdict of GB Chief Court which had ordered lawmakers to leave the region within 72 hours, barring them from taking part in the campaign for November 15 elections.

The Supreme Appellate Court suspended the Chief Court’s orders till November 12, besides issuing notices to the parties to appear in the hearing on the date.

According to the Appellate Court decision, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari and other lawmakers were allowed to campaign in G-B for the elections. A two-member bench issued the ruling on a plea filed by Bilawal seeking suspension of the chief court’s orders.

It also directed the GB administration and the police to ensure that no Pakistani elected representative entered the region. The court maintained orders of the court would remain in force till elections, scheduled to be held on November 15.

The PPP chief had launched GB election campaign from Ghanche district on October 22 and since then he has been addressing various public gatherings, corner meetings and conventions of party workers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also addressing rallies during her election campaign in the region.

Addressing a public gathering in Nagar district of G-B on Monday, Bilawal accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of opposing the provision of provincial status to the region, saying the initiative was not mentioned in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf manifesto.

“Now they [PTI govt] are considering giving provisional provincial status to G-B at the time of election,” said the PPP chief in his address.

Bilawal recalled the PTI-led federal government did nothing for the region since it came to power in 2018. He referred to a petition filed by the prime minister in the apex court to review its decision of granting G-B a provincial status.

The PPP chief accused the prime minister of opposing the idea of granting G-B provincial status in a cabinet meeting held in January.

In his speech, Bilawal said the issue was a part of the PPP manifesto in 2018 and assured people to fulfill the party’s promise. He urged them to vote for the party on the election day and give it majority so that the PPP could fulfill its promises made to people of the region.