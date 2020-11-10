Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich homage to the poet of the East Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birthday on Monday. He said that Allama Iqbal was not only a great poet but he was also a good philosopher and political figure. He said that the Poet of the East was the thinker and one who struggled for the Muslims of sub-continent. The PPP chairman said that the thinker of Pakistan gave a lesson to the Muslim of sub-continent to get themselves freed from the slavery. Bilawal said that Allama Iqbal was the torch-bearer for the new generation. ‘The best way to pay homage to the thinker of Pakistan is to protect rights of democracy,’ he remarked. He further said that the PPP in light of the thinking of Iqbal was active for developing equality and broader consensus.