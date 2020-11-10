Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has formed a six-member larger bench to hear review appeals in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the review appeals filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa and different bar associations against the apex court’s June 19 short order on November 16.

The court in its decision had annulled the reference and referred the matter of properties to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The review appeals were filed against sending the case of Justice Qazi Isa’s family properties to FBR.