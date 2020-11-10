Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday has decided that a subcommittee would be constituted to work out the total volume of subsidy involved on imported and local wheat. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Cabinet Division.

In light of the recommendations of the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the ECC on wheat, held on 8th November 2020, it was decided that a subcommittee under the guidance of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue would be constituted in consultation with the Ministries of Finance, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) and the provincial governments to work out the total volume of subsidy involved on imported and local wheat.

ECC also discussed the issues related to demand and supply of wheat in the country. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research reported that the wheat imported under the G2G arrangement from Russia will reach the country within this month and there will be no shortage of the commodity in the country.

It was also decided to form a Logistics Committee in order to resolve the day-to-day logistic issues of wheat import. The Committee comprises of Secretary NFS&R (Convener), Secretaries/representatives of Finance, communication, Maritime Affairs, Commerce, Industries and Production, Railways and MD PASSCO, Chairman TCP, DG NLC, Port Authority, Provincial Governments and Private Transporters. The Committee will deal with day-to-day interagency issues and matters related to priority berthing, axle load, lifting of cargo and any other ancillary matter.