The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday asked Master Tiles to explain expenditures incurred on the wedding ceremony of the director’s daughter, Profit has learnt.⁣

Gujranwala’s chief commissioner of Inland Revenue served notice to Master Tiles Director Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal with regard to extravagant expenditure made on the ceremony.⁣

At the wedding, Rose Blanca Club Lahore provided catering, KSC Concept were the event planners, Irfan Ahsan provided photography, while Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam provided the entertainment.⁣

A notice, under section 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, has been issued to the above in order to ascertain withholding tax and legal action will be taken accordingly, the FBR stated⁣