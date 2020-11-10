Share:

ISLAMABAD - In response to CPPA’s request for hiking power tariff by Re0.9846 per unit under fuel charge adjustment for the month of August, NEPRA has allowed ex-Wapda power distribution companies (Discos) to increase the power tariff by Re.0.4828 per unit while withheld provisionally the increase of the remaining amount.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved fuel charges adjustments (FCA) of Re.0.4828 per unit for ex-Wapda Discos having impact of Rs.7 billion, said a statement issued here Monday.

However, the Authority deducted Rs.7 billion on account of previous adjustments and operation of plants on RFO/ HSD from the costs claimed by CPPA-G on provisional basis, it added.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had proposed an increase of Rs 0.9846 per unit having impact of Rs.14 billion, under FCA, for the month of August 2020 for ex-Wapda DISCOs.

On the CPPA’s petition, NEPRA had conducted public hearing. The Authority deducted Rs.404 million on account of previous adjustments and Rs.6.6 billion on provisional basis on account of operation of plants on RFO/ HSD from the costs claimed by CPPA-G.

The CPPA, in its petition, said it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs3.2045 per unit in August while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher. Hence, it should be allowed to charge Re0.9846 per unit additional cost from consumers next month. CPPA has also claimed previous adjustment/supplemental charges of Rs 230 million. According to the data provided to NEPRA the energy generation in August 2020 was recorded at 14630.06 GWh. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs59.81 billion. The total electricity sold to Discos was 14199.19 GWh for Rs 59.482 billion. The total transmission losses during August surged to 2.95 percent from 1.88 per cent in July. The hydropower generation contributed the highest share of 37.39 per cent or 5469.55 GWh to the overall power generation during August. Coal based power plants contributed 17.30 per cent or 2530.30 GWh. The cost of the coal based electricity was Rs 6.0317 per unit. In August 97.76 GWh expensive electricity from high speed diesel was generated at Rs 19.4315 per unit. From furnace oil 5.42 per cent or 792.38 GWH electricity was generated and the cost the electricity was Rs12.2343 per unit. RLNG based power generation contributed 20.62 per cent or 3058.02 GWh which was Rs 7.0246 per unit. Nuclear energy contributed 5.58 per cent or 817.03 GWh electricity at the cost of Rs 1.0012 per unit. The indigenous gas in electricity production was 9.59 per cent or 1402.45 GWh and the cost was Rs7.0246 per unit. The share of wind power plants was 2.12 per cent or 310.13 GWh and solar contributed 0.41 per cent or 60.04 GWh to the system.

The electricity imported from Iran contributed 0.36 per cent or 52.09 GWh at a cost of Rs10.2175 per unit. Mixed energy contributed 0.14 per cent or 20.26 GWh at the cost of Rs 6.6505 per unit. Baggasse contributed 0.14 per cent or 20.04 GWh at Rs 5.9822 per unit.