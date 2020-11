Share:

Joint exercise of Pakistani and Russian federation special forces ‘DRUZHBA-V’ is underway at Tarbela today (Tuesday).

In a post of social-networking website Twitter, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wrote, “The participating troops are busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving.”

Sports activities are also part of exercise,” the military media wing stated.