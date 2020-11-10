Share:

Peshawar - Leaders of the component parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have warned the government not to create hurdle in Peshawar meeting of the movement otherwise they may turn violent in that case.

Addressing a news conference after a joint meeting of PDM component parties at Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that all arrangements had been finalised for the PDM public rally that would be held on November 22 in the provincial capital.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam KP information secretary Abdul Jalil Jan, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Rubina Khalid, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ikhtiyar Wali, Qaumi Watan Party’s Tariq Ahmad Khan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s Dr Zakir Shah and other local leaders and activists of the opposition parties were also also present on the occasion.

Babak said that all component parties of PDM were united for a single cause to restore real democracy in the country and oust the ‘selected’ government from power.

“There are no differences among the central or provincial leadership of the PDM and every political party has its own ideology,” he said and added that central leadership of Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Qaumi Watan Party would participate and address the November 22 rally.

Abdul Jalil Jan, the media coordinator of the PDM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the rally would be held at Dilazak Road, for which district administration of Peshawar had been approached for final approval.

However, he added that district administration had not approved their application for the rally but the opposition parties would hold it at the same place and scheduled time at any cost.

He said that different committees, comprising members of all component parties, had been constituted for arrangements of the PDM pubic gathering in Peshawar.