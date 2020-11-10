Share:

Lahore - As the electioneering picked up momentum in Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz took another shot at Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the only solution to the countries problems was Nawaz Sharif She was addressing a public gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Gupis area on Monday.

“The solution for your problems is only one, and the name of it is Nawaz Sharif,” said Maryam, adding that it had been the PML-N government which made Yasinabad into a district, but it was not given its fair share by the incumbent government in Islamabad.

Maryam Nawaz said the government’s ship was sinking, it will now only see people getting off it and not on it.

She said the people never recognised the incumbent government because it was a fake government, that is not destined to earn people’s respect. Referring to the crowd present at the PML-N’s meeting, Maryam said that todays gathering was telling that the PML-N will win the election in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Accusing the incumbent government of withholding funds that were released for the valley, she said that it has been learnt that the people here were not even given their just share and compensation in the jobs that were created from the construction of the Diamer Bhasha dams.

Maryam added that no one had done what Nawaz Sharif did for the Diamer and Bhasha dams till date. She assured the gathering of PML-N members taking up the issue of jobs in parliament, adding that she will also raise her voice for the victims.

“PML-N is the only solution to the problems of the people,” maintained the party’s vice president as she urged them to vote the party’s candidates.

Maryam further said that, “Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are a disease that is afflicting Pakistan today and, unlike the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this disease will not go away by wearing masks, but will have to be thrown out!” The disease has hollowed the roots of the country’s institutions, economy, ethics and federal units, she added.

She expressed confidence that the people in the GB would not vote for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as no one would board a sinking plane, but many will jump from it”.

During the same address, she compared PM Imran to the coronavirus, saying that Pakistan had been dealing with Covid-19 since 2018. She added that the disease would not go away by wearing masks.

“It will go away when we throw it out,” she said.

Maryam, who is in GB for a seven-day campaign for the upcoming elections, said that “Imran Khan and his party of turncoats” is the disease that is ravaging the country, and that Nawaz can solve the problems faced by the people.

“Mian Sahab has already put him aside, telling him to stay out of this fight between elders. But I have no choice but to take his name,” she said, claiming that it pained her to take his name.

She added that the premier does not deserve to sit in the PM Office.

On the occasion, she once again blamed PM Imran for the weakened economy, while also commending women for coming out to the rally and urging them to vote on election day.