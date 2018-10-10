Share:

CHAMAN - At least five security personnel sustained severe injuries in a bomb blast near Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle in Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday. According to Levies sources, the explosion was occurred when the security officers were patrolling in the area. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. The police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area after blast and search operation in the area was underway Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal has strongly condemned the blast and ordered to launch investigation into the matter.