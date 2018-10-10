Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have registered separate cases against two men for sexually assaulting a woman and a male labourer in different parts of the city, informed sources on Tuesday. The cases were registered with police stations Sadiqabad and New Town. However, none of the rapists could be arrested by the police so far, they said. According to sources, a female resident of Afandi Colony, appeared before PS Sadiqabad officials and lodged a complaint stating that a man identified as Jawad Ahmed, the brother in law of her husband, entered her room in September 2016 and raped her.

She alleged that Jawad had also recorded the incident in his mobile phone besides taking objectionable pictures of her after which he blackmailed her. She added that Jawad often raped her in the absence of her husband.

She told police that she got pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy on 8/1/2018. She mentioned that Jawad claimed to be the father of the child and threatened to kill the child by injecting him with poison to hide his sins.

The victim requested the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Police have registered a case against Jawad Ahmed under section 376 of PPC and has begun investigation.

In the second incident, police booked another accused identified as Muhammad Arif on charges of sodomizing a poor labourer in limits of Police Station (PS) New Town.

As per details, Muhammad Dilshad lodged a complaint with police stating that he was a labourer and Muhammad Arif had hired him against Rs 800 for some construction work in his house.

He alleged that Arif sexually assaulted him in a room. Police filed a case and has launched investigation.