Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System competition demands a high level of combat skill to meet challenges of modern day warfare. The COAS said this on Tuesday while welcoming the participants of the Second International PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Competition as chief guest which commenced at Lahore under arrangements of Pakistan Army.

The opening ceremony held at Fortress stadium and attended by large number of spectators. The competition will continue till 15 October.

The COAS highlighted the significance of physical fitness in undertaking the challenges and hardships associated with soldiering.

He said that the competition demands a high level of combat skill to meet challenges of modern day warfare. However, the spirit of soldiering and multinational participation is equally if not more important, he added..

There are Sixteen Domestic Teams from Pakistan Army and Seventeen International Teams from eleven countries including Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, UAE and UK participating in the competition. Contingents from seven countries including Egypt, Italy, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are participating as observers.