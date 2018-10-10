Share:

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Tuesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh and offered fateha. Provincial Minister for Auqaf Punjab Sahibzada Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah and DG Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bokhari were also present on this occasion. Later, the federal minister launched book "Moaraf Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Gunj Shakar", written by Tahir Raza Bokhari. The minister said that it is a need of the hour to promote teachings of Sufis for establishing a welfare society. He said that today it was necessary to eradicate elements of terrorism, sectarianism and to promote dialogue of inter-faith harmony.–APP