Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a progress report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till December 11 regarding an inquiry against PPP leader Manzoor Wassan in assets beyond means income case.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to give more time to present a progress report.

“The bureau needs more time to submit the progress report as investigations are underway,” the prosecutor said. After completing the hearing, the SHC accepted the NAB’s request and directed the bureau to submit progress report into the matter till December 11.

In an informal meeting with media, Manzoor Wassan said, “Jail is not a new place for us,” and added that he always prepared to face such situations.